Get Ready for Knockout This Easter

Vanessa Obioha

This Easter, Wale Adenuga Productions will be releasing its big budget film ‘Knockout’ in cinemas across the country. Known for comedy TV flicks such as Papa Ajasco and Friends, the production company is once again waving it’s magic wand to present laughter and entertainment on the big screens.

Slated for Easter Friday, April 19, the comedy film according to the producer, Wale Adenuga Jnr, offers Nigerians the best of comedy for the coming Easter season and beyond.

Directed by one of Nigeria’s leading female directors, Patience Oghre, the film’s narrative revolves around a boxing competition that will see the winner rewarded with a cash prize of One Billion Naira. As the news hits town, it sends a group of people into a hilarious frenzy, after which they devise mischievous means to participate with firm eyes on the prize monies. The clumsy boxer they choose and the crazy characters they meet along the way result in a myriad of mayhem and madness.

‘Knockout’ parades a robust list of Nollywood celebrities and comedians like Sola Sobowale, Chiwetalu Agu, Toyin Abraham, Patience Ozokwor, Odunlade Adekola, Ngozi Nwosu, Jide Kosoko, Segun Arinze, Desmond Elliot, Hafiz Oyetoro, Ali Nuhu to name a few. These characters known for their funny gimmicks will certainly lit up the Easter mood when it debuts in cinemas.