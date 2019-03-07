INEC Redeploys Electoral Officers in Rivers

Some electoral officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State have been redeployed ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

Some of the electoral officers were said to have personally requested that they should be moved from one local government area (LGA) to another.

It was learnt that while some of the EOs insisted that they were not comfortable with being posted to violence-prone areas, others called for transfer to other LGAs close to their relatives.

Some of the LGAs where INEC electoral officers have been moved are Akuku-Toru, Okrika, Ahoada West, Emohua, Obio/Akpor, Asari-Toru, Gokana, and Ikwerre.

According to information on one of the notice boards of the state INEC, the electoral officers in charge of Ikwerre and Akuku-Toru LGAs were redeployed to the commission’s state headquarters

It was also indicated that the electoral officers in charge of Obio/Akpor and Emohua were moved to Ikwerre and Ahoada West, respectively.

The notice was signed by the Rivers INEC’s Administrative Secretary, Etim Umoh.

Meanwhile, the INEC has called on voters in areas, where National Assembly elections were inconclusive, to come out and vote for the candidates of their choice on Saturday.

The elections were suspended in two senatorial districts and five federal constituencies and declared inconclusive at the end of the February 23 exercise.

A statement signed by the Head of Department, Voter Education, and Publicity, INEC, Rivers State, Edward Enahor, indicated that areas affected were Ikwerre, Emohua, Okrika, Akuku-Toru, Ahoada West and Bonny.