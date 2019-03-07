House of Representatives-elect Solicits Votes for Ogun APM Guber Candidate

The House of Representatives-elect in Yewa/Ipokia Federal Constituency of Ogun State in the just concluded National Assembly elections, Mr. Kola Lawal, has urged the people of the state to vote for the gubernatorial candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) Adekunle Akinlade.

Lawal contended that Akinlade has learned the act of good of governance under the tutelage of the incumbent Governor Ibikunle Amosun and has the capacity to sustain the rebuilding agenda of the state.

He also urged APM supporters not to be intimidated by the plans of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he alleged, is desperate to win the elections at all cost.

He said: “Akinlade has not only understudied the governor as a special adviser on revenue generation, but has been groomed for the task ahead by his exposure as a federal lawmaker. Permit me to say that he is the only qualified candidate to carry on with the laudable projects of the Amosun government.

“I urge party members not to succumb to the imposition plans of the so-called Lagos cabal who are bent on disrupting the rebuilding mission blueprint of the governor. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, and the only way to address the injustice meted out to Ogun West in the last 40 years is for the people of the region and lovers of justice in the state to troop out and elect a worthy son of the soil into Ogun’s oval office for the very first time.”

Lawal also commended members of his constituency for their votes and promised to serve the people justly.