Release Tanimu Turaki Now, PDPTells EFCC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the Deputy Director General of its Presidential Campaign Organisation, Tanimu Turaki (SAN), who was arrested Monday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The party in a statement by I National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was instructive to state that Turaki was arrested and detained upon invitation by the EFCC to endorse a bail document for the Finance Director of Atiku Abubakar’s company, Babalele Abdullahi, who was arrested earlier by the commission over flimsy allegations.

According to him, “Tanimu Turaki’s arrest and detention is part of the grand plot by the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use state apparatus of power to intimidate PDP leaders and scuttle PDP’s determination to reclaim our February 23, 2019 Presidential election victory in court.”

Ologbondiyan added that since the presidential candidate of the party in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and the PDP expressed their unwavering determination to reclaim their victory at the tribunal, being armed with overwhelming evidence, its leaders have been subjected to escalated harassments, constant threats, blackmails, cajoling and contrivances by the APC to drop our legal option.

The main opposition party stated in clear terms that the APC and the Buhari Presidency were fighting a lost battle as no amount of harassment and threats would ever make the party to buckle in its determination to take back the mandate, in line with the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians.

“Nigerians are resolute on this struggle to reclaim the mandate freely given to Atiku Abubakar at the polls and the PDP will pursue this decision to its logical end and secure justice for the Nigerian people.”