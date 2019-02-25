TEXEM Holds Strategic Leadership Programmes for Executives

The upcoming programme by TEXEM, an international training institution, is targeted at enhancing efficiency in organisations in order to improve the socio-economic landscape in Nigeria.

Informed by research which revealed the training needs of Nigerian executives, the institute has developed a calendar of programmes for the year and they all would hold in Lagos.

For instance, its first programme for the year, with the theme: ‘Creating Effective Boards and Directors,’ holds between April 10-11, 2019, at Eko Hotel &Suites, Lagos.

Also, the second programme also scheduled for Lagos, has the theme: “Developing Efficient and Effective Leaders for Success in An Era Of Slow Growth And Low-Performance,” comes up in June.

In the same vein, the third programme with the theme: “Turning Organisational Challenges into Strategic Opportunities for Sustainable Competitive Advantage in Volatile Times,” holds in

August this year. Similarly, another programme which holds in October with the theme: “Developing Interpersonal Influence, Addressing Vulnerability and Achieving Authenticity for Value Creation,” is expected to take place in Lagos, just as another with the theme: “Designing A Flexible Organisation and Engaging Innovative Ideas for a Competitive Edge,” holds in December.

According to the promoters, visionary companies know that developing a constellation of vibrant executives and their team could be a veritable source of achieving rare, inimitable and valuable resources to build and sustain competitive advantage. Thus, leaders ought to be equipped with the requisite skills and strategic approaches that they need to deploy while working out how the business is going to achieve their specific objectives efficiently and effectively.

Recent research has revealed that aligning talent management strategy with business strategy is critical to the success of an organisation.

With this in mind, TEXEM has put together a comprehensive development programme for the year 2019 that covers all the areas needed to help drive an organisation’s strategic agenda. Upon completion of these programmes, executives will develop actionable insights, enhanced leadership quotient and capacity to make effective decisions on how to survive, grow, effectively utilise resources and outperform their competitors in this dynamic, fast-paced, challenging and complex operating landscape.

The faculty for these programmes include Prof. Rodria Laline,a visiting professor of Harvard, Instead and IESE and chair of Intrabond Capital; Prof. Andrew D. Chambers, Professor Emeritus and Former Dean of Cass Business School; Prof. Graham Wilson, Prof. in Psychology &Counselling, University of Oxford; Prof. Christian Stadler of the Warwick Business School; Prof. Nigel Nicholson, who is a Prof. of Organisational Behaviour, Faculty Advisor for Electives and Chief Examiner, London Business School).

Some executives who attended previous sessions organised by TEXEM have continued to testimfy to the benefits of the programme.

“I regard the TEXEM programme as the best I have attended in recent times. Not one of them, but the very best as it was humanly perfect,” CEO International Energy Insurance, a previous TEXEM delegate, Peter Irene said.

Also, the Managing Director A&J Construction Company Limited, Andy Uwejeyan said:

“The content of the program has been rich and educative, refreshing, enlightening and thought provoking. I enjoyed this program and I am looking forward to another program.”