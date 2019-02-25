Promoting Financial Inclusion

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has rewarded 30 winners in the maiden edition of its Xplore first account writes Ugo Aliogo

Chukwuma Ikenna was one of the 30 winners in the maiden edition of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Xplore first account promotion with N5000 credit to his account. He didn’t believe it initially when he was contacted by the bank because people had been swindled through message of such. Therefore, he switched off his phone and headed to the First Bank branch nearest to him for confirmation and the message was confirmed to be true. Ikenna’s story is one out of youths who have benefitted from the bank in the Xplore first promo.

The XploreFirst promo is one of the special benefits of the account. Customers are offered yearly scholarships of N150, 000 as incentives to maintain a certain amount of deposit, in this case, N5, 000 in their account over a 30-day period to qualify for the monthly draws and giveaways. Customers would successfully maintain the set balances over the six months period are eligible to win the jackpot of N150, 000.

XploreFirst is a FirstBank savings account variant designed specifically for students between the age range of 18 – 29 years. A minimum amount of N1, 000 is required to open the account and account holders are to maintain a minimum balance of N200 to run the account.

As seen in most cases, the target audience usually prefers accounts with zero account balance over those that require minimum deposits. The purpose of this promo is to grow account balances for the Bank as well as fulfill the product promise and entice customers with the opportunity to win the scholarship.

Speaking at the raffle draw of the FirstBank XploreFirst account promo, the Team Lead Liability Product, First Bank of Nigeria (FBN), Maxwell Ezenwa, said as the bank recently commenced started the inaugural draw in 2018 and for the monthly draw, the customers are expected to win N5000 airtime credit.

“We just started with the first inaugural draw in 2018. For the monthly draw, the customers are expected to win N5000 airtime credit. So 30 of these account holders have benefitted from these initiatives. You can also see how we have tried to spread it because First Bank is pan Nigeria and it is international,” he noted.

He also stated that with over 700 branches, the bank has tried to spread the initiative across the six geopolitical zones of the country which the bank is present.

Ezenwa noted that from each zone, they produced five winners, thereby bringing the total to 30, adding that for the next six months the bank would continue in this direction rewarding winners, “the promo would end in grand finale draw that would enable winners to win N150, 000.”

According to him, “This is the maiden edition of the raffle draw for this segment. As far back as 2008, the bank has been running promotions on savings. But this year, the bank decided to break it down to favour the youth population. This is why we singled out this very product which is xplore first and customers that open this account open it to this reward scheme. The bank actually has three different types of account for the youth segment.

“We have a special account for zero to 12 years which is known as the kids’ first account. Then from 13-17, we have what is called the need first account and the third category which is known as the xplore first account. In terms of growth, we expect that there would be a lot of impacts because; this is something that is very new in the industry.

“What we hear other players in the industry do is the usually method of rewarding customers. But we try to segment the market and we have come down to this segment which is the youth segment and most are University undergraduates. Our expectation is that this initiative is going to return a lot of impact to the bank, in terms of customer acquisition, customer retention and brand visibility. The bank has done a lot since 2014 in our engagement initiative to come with the understanding that as big as the bank is, first is still nimble.

In his remarks, Group Head, Products and Marketing Support, FBN, Abiodun Famuyiwa, noted that as a bank they believe in investing in the youth segment of the market, adding that youths are the hope of the country, therefore the bank has devised a platform where they would be able to interact with them.

He also noted that the focus of the bank in organising the promo is to have more of the youths in the bank’s database, stating that traditionally, people see the first bank as the bank for the old people.

Famuyiwa expressed confidence that the bank is committed in having many of the youths open accounts with them and fill the bank “because first bank is a youth friendly bank, and we have so many products focused on the youths.”

He noted that the promo has been ongoing for years, and this was the first for the session, noting that it is going for six months; “this is the first month, out of the six months. In December, we followed at the qualifying candidates.”

