Ekweremadu Retains Senate Seat

By Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Deputy Senate President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Enugu West Senatorial Zone, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has retained his Senate seat for the fifth time.

Ekweremadu in an official result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the Senatorial Zone, Prof Douglas Nwabueze, polled a total of 86,088 votes to defeat his closest opponent, a former Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Justice Reform, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 15,187 votes.