Buhari Wins in Ekiti as APC Clears Three Senate, Six House Seats 

Fayemi hails victory

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates as winners of the three senatorial and six House of Representatives seats in Ekiti State in the last Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

In the same manner, President Muhammadu Buhari scored a total of 219,231 votes to defeat the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, who scored 154,032 votes in the state.

In the results declared by INEC, Prince Dayo Adeyeye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the Ekiti South senatorial district.

Former House of Representatives member and APC senatorial candidate in Ekiti Central election, Hon Opeyemi Bamidele, won the senatorial seat in the state.

Bamidele, who was in the lower chambers of the National Assembly between 2011 and 2015, scored a total of 94,279 to trounce the PDP candidate, Obafemi Adewale.

Adewale polled a total of 48,707 votes.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Laide Lawal, announced the results in the state in the early hours of yesterday in Ikere.

While the winner scored 77,621 votes, the opposition PDP and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi polled a total of 53,741 votes.

Apart from the APC and PDP, other parties that participated in the election were Democratic Alliance (DA), Green Party of Nigeria (GPN),

Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), NAC and others Similarly, INEC

Returning Officer, Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fasina, declared Adetunmbi of the APC the winner of the Ekiti North senatorial district poll.

Adetunmbi polled 60,689 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator Duro Faseyi of the PDP who recorded 49,209 votes.

However, the candidates of the APC in both Ekiti South constituency 1 and Ekiti North constituency II, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu and Olarewaju Ibrahim, were declared winners with a wide margin of victory respectively.

Yemi Adaramodu of the APC emerged with a total number of 41,864 as against the candidature of the PDP Mr. Segun Adekola, who polled 24, 707.

Meanwhile, the APC candidates in Ekiti North constituency II, Olarewaju Ibrahim, polled 29,388 votes against the PDP candidate, Olusola Omotoso, who garnered 23,684 votes.

Hon. Sola Fatoba and Mrs. Wumi Ogunlola, APC candidates for the House of Representatives seats in Ekiti Central federal constituencies 1 and 2 respectively, also won in the contests.

Also, he candidate of APC in Ekiti North federal constituency 1, Mr. Peter Owolabi, defeated the incumbent, Kehinde Agboola, of the PDP.

However, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday hailed the election results declared by INEC, which favoured all the National Assembly candidates of the party.

Fayemi spoke at the Government House Chapel, Ado-Ekiti, where he worshiped along with Prince Dayo Adeyeye (Senator-elect for Ekiti Central district); Hon Sola Fatoba (member-elect, House of Representatives Ekiti Central 1) and Prof Dupe Adelabu, a former deputy governor of the state.

He, however, sympathised with families of victims of election violence as reported in some parts of the country, urging Nigerians to always seek peace at all time,

The governor also urged winners in the election to be humble and focused on service delivery, advising them to see their victory as a product of God’s grace and not as a result of their power or might.

“We have every reason to thank God for the peaceful conduct of the election in Ekiti State. Two weeks ago, the congregation here raised prayer points concerning the peaceful conduct of the election in our state, and God indeed answered our prayers.

“The elections held in a peaceful atmosphere in Ekiti State. We pray for the repose of the lives lost during the election in some parts of the country and pray that peace will reign supreme in the country,” he stated.