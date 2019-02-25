Atiku leads in 10 Abia LGs, Buhari 2

By Emmanuel Ugwu in UmuahiaThe Abia State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has collated presidential election results in 12 local governments so far with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar winning in 10 local governments, while President Muhammadu Buhari won in two. Results from the five remaining local governments are still being expected.Details of the presidential poll results are ad follows:LG PDP APCUmuahia South. 9,539 5,831Ikwuano 7,345. 3,311Isiala Ngea South 12,467 3,161Bende 6,649 9,233Umunneochi 8,307 4,324Osisioma 9,454 1,342Isiala Ngwa North 13,500 2,544Isuikwuato 5,748 7,694Ugwunagbo 9,626 810Arochukwu 2,144 2,112Obingwa 32,156 3,303
Ohafia 7,418 6, 487