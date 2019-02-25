Atiku leads in 10 Abia LGs, Buhari 2

By Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

The Abia State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has collated presidential election results in 12 local governments so far with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar winning in 10 local governments, while President Muhammadu Buhari won in two. Results from the five remaining local governments are still being expected.

Details of the presidential poll results are ad follows:

LG PDP APC

Umuahia South. 9,539 5,831

Ikwuano 7,345. 3,311

Isiala Ngea South 12,467 3,161

Bende 6,649 9,233

Umunneochi 8,307 4,324

Osisioma 9,454 1,342

Isiala Ngwa North 13,500 2,544

Isuikwuato 5,748 7,694

Ugwunagbo 9,626 810

Arochukwu 2,144 2,112

Obingwa 32,156 3,303