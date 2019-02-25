Atiku leads in 10 Abia LGs, Buhari 2

By Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia
The Abia State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has collated presidential election results in 12 local governments so far with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar winning in 10 local governments, while President Muhammadu Buhari won in two. Results from the five remaining local governments are still being expected.
Details of the presidential poll results are ad follows:
LG                               PDP                  APC
Umuahia South.        9,539                5,831
Ikwuano                      7,345.                    3,311
Isiala Ngea South   12,467                     3,161
Bende                          6,649                     9,233
Umunneochi               8,307                    4,324
Osisioma                     9,454                    1,342
Isiala Ngwa North    13,500                    2,544
Isuikwuato                   5,748                    7,694
Ugwunagbo                 9,626                       810
Arochukwu                  2,144                    2,112
Obingwa                    32,156                    3,303

Ohafia                           7,418                    6, 487

 

 

