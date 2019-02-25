APC Wins Ifako-Ijaye Federal Constituency of Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr James Owolabi, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of Ifako-Ijaye Federal constituency of Lagos State seat in Saturday’s National Assembly election.

Announcing the result at Ifako-Ijaiye INEC office in Lagos on Monday, Prof. Smith Jaja, the returning officer, said Owolabi scored 34, 204 votes.

Jaja said that Mrs Fatimah Mohamed, the Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came second with 18, 271 votes.

Others are: ADC 290 votes, PPN 147 votes, AD 178 and UPP 119 — out of the 49,056 total votes cast.

Jaja said that Owolabi of APC, “having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared as the winner and is returned elected.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Owolabi will be replacing Mr Nurudeen Akinwunmi, the incumbent Federal House of Representatives member in the constituency.(NAN)