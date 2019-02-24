Senator Kaita Reelected as APC Wins Katsina North

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Result of the National Assembly elections for Katsina North senatorial district and Daura/Sandamu/Mai Adua Federal Constituency have been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Ojonigu Friday.

Ojonigu declared Senator Babba Ahmed Kaita of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Katsina North senatorial elections with 339438 votes. Kaita who is being returned for another term defeated his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Mani Nassarawa who scored 127529 votes, while the candidate of the Accord Party, Hon. Lawal Nalado polled 14152 votes.