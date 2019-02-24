Ondo: Boroffice Emerges Third Term Senator

By James Sowole in Akure

For the second time since the beginning of Fourth Republic, Ondo State Sunday produced a third term senator in the person of Prof. Ajayi Boroffice.

The first person that was elected for a third term was Senator Gbenga Oguniya, who was in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly from 1999 to 2011 when he represented Ondo Central.

Boroffice has been in the Senate since 2011 when he was elected on the platform of Labour Party (LP).

He however defected to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) before the end of his first term in office.

The third term senator, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated other contestants by wise merging.

In the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the senatorial collation centre, Owo, Boroffice scored 53,199 votes to defeat Dr Tunji Abayomi of the Action Alliance (AA), who scored 43,100 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Segun Alonge, scored 34,490 votes.

In Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency, the APC candidate Olubunmi Tunji Ojo defeated the incumbent, Stephen Olemija, who left APC when he lost the primary to contest under the platform of AA.

Ojo scored 20,988 votes to defeat AA and PDP candidates who scored 10,979 and 12,969 respectively.

In the Akoko South West/Akoko South East Federal Constituency, Mr Ade Adeogun of APC scored 19,047 to beat AA and PDP candidates who scored 14,914 and 12,907 respectively.

The results were announced at the respective collation centres by INEC.

In the results announced by INEC for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, Mr Ikengboju Gboluga of the PDP scored 31,042 votes to defeat Hon. Albert Akintoye who scored 19,875.