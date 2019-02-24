Melaye Defeats Adeyemi in Kogi West

By Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West senatorial district at the National Assembly is leading Senator Smart Adeyemi according to the result from INEC office in Lokoja. Out of seven local government councils, Melaye won six local government councils.

Melaye is contesting under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Senator Adeyemi is contesting under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC). Both of them are from Ijumu local government council. While Senator Smart Adeyemi is from Iyara in Ijumu, Senator Dino Melaye is from Ayetoro-Gbede also in Ijumu local government council.

In Kabba-Bunu LGA, Senator Smart Adeyemi of APC scored 8971 while Melaye of PDP scored 14756. In Kogi local government council, PDP scored 11024 while APC scored 15639; in Ijumu, PDP scored 11749 while APC 8517. In Lokoja local government, PDP scored 24576 while APC 18800. In Yagba West, PDP scored 8942 while APC scored 6799. Also, in Mopa, scored PDP 5112 while APC scored 3668.

In Yagba East, PDP scored 8638 while APC 5077. Adeyemi scored a total votes of 67, 471 while Senator Melaye scored 84, 797.