Jang Delivers Polling Unit, Ward to Atiku

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Jonah David Jang, has won his Ladura polling units and Ward for candidates of the PDP.

While PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar polled 512 votes, ih APC counterpart, President Muhammadu Buhari, polled 19 votes. In the ward result, Atiku polled 13,613 votes to defeat Buhari who got 1490 votes.

A similar pattern followed in the Senatorial and House of Representatives results in the unit and Ward where the PDP candidates defeated the APC candidates with wide margins.