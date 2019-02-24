INEC: No Election Result Was Canceled

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied cancelling election results in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) or any part of the country.

The commission also revealed that it had handed over one of its Electoral Officers (EOs) to the police over electoral infractions.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this known while addressing a press conference on Sunday, where he gave an appraisal if Saturday’s elections.

He added that the electoral body was closely monitoring the situation in Rivers state, adding that the commission was aware of electoral violence and hostage taking that marred the elections in some part of the country.

Yakubu stated: “No election result have been cancelled in FCT or any part of the country.”

“In IMO, one of our EOs have already been handed over to the police,” he added.

But when asked to give details, the chairman stressed, “Investigation is ongoing but it relates to infractions.”

The chairman also revealed that the collation of presidential results in Ekiti state has been concluded and the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state was already on his way to Abuja.

Yakubu noted that collation of presidential results were already ongoing in the Local Government Areas across the country.