Dogara Wins at Polling Unit

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has recorded landslide victory at his Gwarangah Unit, Bogoro C Ward, Bauchi State.

The authentic results from Dogara’s polling unit in the presidential election showed that while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 1,080, the All Progressives Congress (APC) got only 47 votes.

In the senatorial election, the PDP polled 1,105 as against the APC which recorded 39 votes.

In the election concerning the Speaker, which is the House of Representatives, Dogara himself recorded 1,159 against the APC candidate who managed to score only eight votes.