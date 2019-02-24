APC Wins Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Comrade Peter Akpatason of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency polls held Saturday.

He scored a total of 27,097 votes to defeat his closest rival, Oladele Bankole-Balogun, of the PDP who scored 16,053 votes.

Akoko-Edo Federal constituency is home to prominent personalities like Senator Domingo Obende, Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, Elder Ayo Olowojoba and Hon. Segun Oseh, amongst others.

See details of results of Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency below:

APC PDP

1. 1722 1654

2. 2345 1782

3. 2073 1372

4. 2962 2041

5. 2144 1722

6. 1823 912

7. 2864 1460

8. 2741 1493

9. 6469 2212

10. 1951 1405

Total:

APC PDP

27,097 16,053