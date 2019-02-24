APC Wins Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency

0

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Comrade Peter Akpatason of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency polls held Saturday.

He scored a total of 27,097 votes to defeat his closest rival, Oladele Bankole-Balogun, of the PDP who scored 16,053 votes.

Akoko-Edo Federal constituency is home to prominent personalities like Senator Domingo Obende, Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, Elder Ayo Olowojoba and Hon. Segun Oseh, amongst others.

See details of results of Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency below:

APC                PDP

1. 1722         1654
2.  2345         1782

3.  2073         1372

4.  2962         2041

5.  2144           1722

6.  1823            912

7.  2864          1460

8.  2741         1493

9.  6469         2212

10.  1951       1405

Total:

APC                PDP

27,097           16,053

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR