Timaya Drops ‘Chulo Vibes’

With positive reviews to his 7th studio project, Enitimi Odon’s (Timaya) ’Chulo Vibes’is such that vibes, writes Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It seems the wait was worth the while for singer Enitimi Odon, popularly known as Timaya. His new body of work in form of an Extended Play (EP), since emerging on the music scene almost a decade and a half after his last album, Epiphany released in 2014, dropped. The Amazing album sees the artiste in collaborations with top acts around Africa in a nine track Extended Play record dubbed, ‘Chulo Vibes’.

With positive reviews to it since it dropped on February 8, Timaya’s seventh studio project ’Chulo Vibes’ is such that vibes, reflecting his present state of mind and journey from the Dem Mama Soldiers, from the Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa to ‘Don Papi Chulo’ of the Chulo Vibes, a nickname of his new identity in the music circles.

According to the artiste, ‘Chulo Vibes’ “is a collection of music that I can say best defines me, my sound and brand. I am all about good energy; love, positive living, being thankful always, and you can hear all this on, not just the EP, but all my songs.” For Chulo Vibes, Timaya worked with different producers like Chilz, KelP, and Christringz, to name a few.

While the EP consists mostly of solo singles, Timaya selects three artistes from three majorly black regions of the world currently influencing music to collaborate with, fostering the spirit of unity and inclusion. Nigeria’s Burna Boy represents West Africa, Tanzania’s Alikiba represents East Africa, and the king of Soca music, Machel Montano from Trinidad & Tobago, represents The Carribean.

The EP is an entertaining mix of rhythms and messages that provide a very enjoyable easy listening experience with songs such as Number One Ft. Alikiba; Obrigado; Balance; Pull Up Ft. Burna Boy; Can’t Kill Myself; The Mood; Stoopid and Happy Ft. Machel Montano. Most notable about the compilation is how Timaya stays true to the sound he’s known and loved for, an eclectic balance of afrobeat, dancehall and reggae.

His longevity and growth is one that continues to deserve praise as everything about the Chulo Vibes EP will resonate with music lovers, especially those who have been Timaya fans from the beginning. All of it is truly a vibe for the acclaimed king of Afro-Soca music.

Born in Bayelsa, Nigeria, Timaya’s music has transcended beyond his early beginnings in the south of Nigeria to all parts of the world. The certified hit maker has numerous multiplatinum hit singles, collaborations (including the remix of his hit single “Bum Bum” with Sean Paul), six studio albums and the recently released EP to his credit.

Timaya has successfully completed tours in Africa, North America, the Caribbean, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. With over 190 million views on YouTube and 2 million followers on social media, the style icon certainly has a strong fan base worldwide. Timaya’s solo career began in 2005 with the release of ‘Dem Mama’ which also appeared on his debut album, True Story, released in 2006.

His second album Gift and Grace was released in 2008. Timaya gained further visibility and international prominence through his third studio album ‘De Rebirth’ released in 2010 in partnership with Black Body Entertainment and its lead single, Plantain Boy, was commercially successful. He would further collaborate with ‘Dem Mama Soldiers’ on the album Long Life N Prosperity (LLNP) in November 2011.

The album’s second track ‘Dem No Like Me’ featured late legendary reggae superstar, Ras Kimono. In 2012, Timaya released a 14 track album titled ‘Upgrade’, which spawned hits like Bum, Sexy Ladies, and Malonogede.