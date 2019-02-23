Only Three Parties Have Agents in Most Polling Centres in Daura

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections in Daura metropolis can be said to be a fierce contest among three political parties; namely All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Accord Party.

Only these three parties were represented by agents at many of the polling units visited by this reporter.

At Polling Unit 006 in Bakin Kasuwa I Kofar Gidan Chairman, Umar Sade, kept a watch on proceedings for the PDP. The APC was represented by Usman Lawan, while Sanni Mai Jamai stood as agent for Accord.

Sade confirmed that the voting process was going well. He allayed concerns that supporters of other parties may be intimidated, insisting that the contest was a family affair. “The APC agent is my friend, while the representative of the Accord is my younger brother,” he enthused.

At Polling Unit 003 Kofar Barau III Gidan Niyam Registration 01 Sarkin Yara A, the atmosphere was peaceful . The normalcy of electoral procedure was confirmed by Abdullahi Mohammed agent of the APC, Aliu Magaji agent of the PDP and Mansur Nalado of the Accord Party.

All the Polling Units in Daura metropolis were busy with an impressive turnout of voters.

The good showing of Accord Party in Daura is linked to the towering presence of politician and businessman, Hon. Mohammed Lawal Nalado. He is vying for the Katsina North senatorial district (Daura Zone) on the platform of Accord. Nalado is angling to upstage the serving federal legislator, Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita of the APC.

However, Accord Party has adopted Buhari as its presidential candidate. Nalado told this reporter at Sarkin Yara A. “From what I am seeing, there is strict observance of law and order. I believe the process is going to be free and fair. We have done a lot of sensitisation to educate people on how they should vote. If I lose I will congratulate the winner. That is fair play and spirit of sportsmanship. We are out to contest for various reasons.

My opponent has his manifesto I have mine. If people decide to vote for him. No problem. I am not envisaging losing. This is the senatorial district of the president. You can see what he has been campaigning in practice. He has often said people should vote whoever they like. People have different choices. Nobody is being harassed or intimidated.”