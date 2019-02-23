INEC: We are Satisfied with Conduct of Elections Despite Challenges





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it is satisfied with the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Festus Okoye, stated this during his second briefing to update Nigerians on the conduct of the election.

He also said that no staff or ad hoc staff of the commission was permitted to refuse the use of smart card readers for purpose of accreditation.

“Any staff that refused to use the smart card reader for the purpose of accreditation is subject to prosecution in accordance with the law,” Okoye warned.

He added that polling units where smart card readers malfunctioned were quickly resolved.

“According to the regulations and guidelines of the commission, it is negligence conduct for any ad-hoc staff to refuse to use the smart card reader for the process of accreditation and any of them that refused to use the smart card reader or deliberately violated the use of the smart card reader is subject to prosecution in accordance with regulations and guidelines of the commission and the Electoral Act”