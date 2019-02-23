Buhari Wins Atiku’s Polling Unit

Daji Sani in Yola

It was an embarrassing outing for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in his polling unit in Adamawa State as his main opponent, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress scored the highest number of votes.

The result of the presidential election in Atiku’s Ajiya 012 polling units showed that APC scored 186 as against PDP’s 167.

APC also won the senatorial polls in the unit as the party scored 187, PDP, 120, and ADC 28.

In the House of Representatives election in the polling unit, APC scored 145, PDP 121, while ADC got 63 votes.