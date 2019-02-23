Boko Haram Attacks Yobe Town

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The people of Geidam in Yobe State were rudely woken from sleep as Boko Haram struck the town early Saturday morning.

Residents of the town told THISDAY on phone that the attackers were sighted at Maladari, a village located seven kilometres to Geidam town around 3:23am.

They arrived Geidam around 6:35am and began shooting sporadically from all directions.

The residents of the town, including women and the aged fled the town.

Speaking with THISDAY, one of the residents, Mallam Abubakar, said: “I am currently taking refuge at Yunusari, the home town of the state governor.”

He said many residents had to flee in different directions.

When asked about the elections, he said: “I am talking of my safety, you are talking of elections. We fell and I doubt if any of us is planning to go back there today. I do not think any of us even left with our PVCs.”

He said that many residents that fled the town are in the bush with their wives and children without direction. “We are suffering, we don’t know what to do, some of us could not even think of election,” he said.

Geidam town had fallen under Boko Haram attack in recent times.