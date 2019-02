The Peoples Democratic Party defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress at the Femi Okunnu polling unit, Lateef Jakande, Ikoyi where the APC governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, voted in the presidential poll.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, polled 52 votes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, who got 48 votes.

