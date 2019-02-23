Arik to Stimulate Voters’ Interest in Promo Launch

In order to boost participant level in the nation’s general elections that kicked off today, Arik Air, has released a new product, ‘N16, 000 Fly to Vote promotion’ to encourage Nigerians to travel to their respective wards to cast their votes in the rescheduled elections.

This gesture by Arik, followed the election postponement last week, where by a lot of Nigerians had spent heavily in preparing for the exercise, especially those who travelled to their home town to exercise their constitutional right.

In a statement by the company, the promo package covers for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, as well as the gubernatorial and state Houses of Assembly elections holding across the country on

February 23 and March 9, 2019 respectively.

It stated that the N16,000 promo ticket is a one-way ticket to any domestic destination on Arik Air’s network. Customers are required to present a valid Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC), at the point of purchase and at check in to be eligible to fly.

“The promo ticket is available for sale from Monday, February 18, 2019 to Tuesday, March 11, 2019 for travel between Thursday, February 21 and Tuesday, February 26, 2019 as well as between Thursday, March 7, 2019 and Tuesday, March 12, 2019”, the statement added.

Speaking more on the initiative, Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said: “We have put this promotional fare in place to ameliorate the effect of the postponement on the traveling public and encourage voter participation.”