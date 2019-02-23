APC Defeats Obasanjo in His Polling Unit

Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won both the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the polling unit of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo is a support of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who is also bacling Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

At his polling unit 22, Ward 11, Olusomi Compound, Totoro road, Sokori, in Abeokuta North Local Government Area, the APC presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, scored 88 votes in the presidential election, while Atiku had 18.

Also, in the senatorial election, APC scored 85, while ADC’s Titi Oseni-Gomez scored 18 votes.

In the House of Representatives election, APC scored 52 votes, while ADC had 11 votes.