WIMBIZ Holds Town Hall Meeting for WIMPOL

Women in Management, Business and Public service (WIMBIZ) recently held a town hall meeting for Women In Politics (WIMPOL) on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

Speaking on the objectives of the meeting, Member, WIMBIZ Executive Council, Mrs. Awuneba Ajumogobia said the event, tagged, ‘Run! Vote! Get involved!’ was aimed at creating a platform where women from diverse backgrounds can have an interaction with a section of women vying for political office.

According to her, “the Town hall meeting is an avenue for women from diverse backgrounds and with different ideologies, to interact with a cross section of women vying or political office.

“The meeting would be aimed at achieving the following objectives; creating awareness about politics and how women can get involved, fast tracking female involvement in politics, fast tracking the success rate of female politicians through dedicated mentoring and sponsorship initiatives, increase female participation in politics thereby strengthening the quality of policies that lead to strong national development.”

The town hall meeting event comprised a panel of political candidates from diverse backgrounds and political aspirations. Each panelist was given an allocated time to speak about why she is running, where she finds gaps and what she would achieve if elected.

Answering questions as fielded by journalists on why the event is coming so close to the Election Day, WIMBIZ Executive Director, Hansatu Adegbite explained that it was for a strategic purpose.

According to Adegbite, “we have at several other times in the year before, organised programs like this, but this particular one is a strategic one. As you know, we are not a political organisation, though we have members who are also aspiring for offices.

“Our interest is in the better good of our country and it’s only appropriate that we bring these aspirants to you at this crucial time before the election so you can hear from them what they have for Nigerians.

“We at WIMBIZ are of the firm belief that this will serve as an opportunity for the general public to interact with the women running for office, providing the candidates the chance to express their vision for national growth and development.”

Also speaking to journalists, Member, WIMBIZ Board of Trustees, and CEO Eventful LTD. Yewande Zaccheaus, said, “WIMBIZ been a catalyst that elevates the status and influence of women and their contribution to nation building is focused on driving female involvement in politics and public service as a means of driving positive growth and national development.

“Having identified the low representation of women in politics, the dearth of suitably qualified persons in politics and the effect of this gap on national development, the Town Hall meeting is designed to create a platform for women engagement with female politicians of diverse pedigree”.

In a conclusive remark, Member WIMBIZ Executive Council, Chizor Malize revealed the total number of women aspiring for political offices in the next coming election, as revealed by INEC.

According to her, “we have six women aspiring for presidency, 22 for vice-presidency, 532 for House of representative, 80 for Governors, 275 for Deputy Governors, 1872 for state house of assemblies, 13 for FCT Chairman, 29 for FCT Vice Chairmanship, and 29 for FCT councilors.

“WIMBIZ recognises the remarkable increase in women running for political offices today as compared to previous elections, but however, we will continue to be an advocate for greater representation of women in leadership both in the private and public sector.”