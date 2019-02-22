We’ll Treat Culprits of Political Violence According to the Law, Army Warns Politicians in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The headquarters of 2 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Akwa Ibom State Thursday warned politicians to refrain from act capable of causing political violence in the state as the presidential and National Assembly polls hold tomorrow.

The army vowed to decisively deal with culprits of political thuggery, ballot box snatching, arson and other electoral offences in the state in accordance with the law.

It implored all law-abiding citizens to desist from any act capable of breaching peace before, during or after the general election.

The Commander of the 2 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brig- Gen. Nasiru Jega, in a statement said the Brigade is prepared to ensure that the citizens in the state fully exercise their franchise in an atmosphere devoid of molestation, harassment or intimidation.

The statement signed by the Assistant Director of Army Public Relations Officer, Major Bashir Jajira, stressed that Nigerian Army in conjunction with sister security agencies had resolved to provide a secure and peaceful environment for the conduct of 2019 general election in the state.

He urged all eligible voters to go to their polling units and cast their votes without fear of intimidation.

The Brigade commander thanked the people of the state for their cooperation, and solicited for their continued support in providing timely actionable information to the Brigade.