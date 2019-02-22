NAF Surveillance Aircraft to Monitor Flashpoints

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Ahead of tomorrow’s presidential and National Assembly elections, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has stated that it would deploy surveillance aircraft to monitor potential flashpoints.

Also, NAF commanders who condone lapses in their areas of operation during election days would be held responsible.

Speaking at a meeting with Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) at the NAF Headquarters, Abuja, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said as part of the emergency contingency plans, NAF aircraft were deployed for support operations within the election period.

The air force directed “the deployment of NAF aircraft for support operations during the elections, including surveillance aircraft”.

He said the aircraft would be “deployed to potential flashpoints to provide real-time imagery intelligence that would be streamed live to the HQ NAF Situation Room as well as Command Situation/Operations Rooms across the country”.

He directed the commanders to ensure that NAF personnel were professional and remain apolitical, warning that they would be held responsible for any lapses.

The CAS reiterated that personnel must remain apolitical and sternly resist any entreaties by unscrupulous and self- centered individuals who are more concerned about their personal interests than the nation’s interests.

He implored the PSOs and AOCs to ensure that subordinate commanders remain focused on the discharge of their assigned tasks, whilst encouraging their personnel not on essential duties to exercise their legitimate rights to vote.