Mountain of Light Gospel Mission Celebrates Five Years of Divine Grace

Mary Nnah

The Mountain of Light Gospel Mission last Sunday marked its fifth year anniversary at the church premises in Agege, Lagos.

The event, which was basically to celebrate God’s divine grace bestowed on the ministry in the last five years of its existence, had in attendance minsters of God from different churches, who came to show their support to one of their own.

Speaking at the fifth year anniversary and fund raising ceremony, the President/Founder of the church, Apostle Ebenezer Sunday Felix said Mountain of Light Mission started as a fellowship through the direction of the Holy Spirit.

“We started it as a prayer meeting with few people along with me. It was not very easy for me as an individual but with God’s direction. I was courageous and strong through the Holy Spirit.”

Thanking God for making it a reality today, he also extended gratitude to those who have stood by him all along. “May I also thank some of you who stood by me right from the beginning till date, I cannot mention names but I pray to Almighty God to grant your heart desires”, he said.

Felix who revealed further that the church presently registered with the Federal Government CAC, had moved from the small place it started as a fellowship to it present site, which is a rented hall but far more better, adding however that, “This is not our personal site. I believe that sooner than later, we will move to our permanent site.”

He therefore appealed for supports from kind-hearted minds in order to actualise the expectations of the ministry.

“Although our needs are numerous, but the most important is for us to acquire our permanent site. Therefore, your contributions towards this fast growing vison can never be forgotten in the history of this great ministry”, the cleric noted.

The guest speaker, Pastor Friday Samuel of Alpha Gospel Mission, Ikorodu, Lagos, who spoke on the topic, “Divine Grace”, said, “Grace is a sharing in the divine life. It is the infused presence of God, a presence that is supernatural, not merely natural.”

Describing Divine Grace as an act of God performing something wonderful in an unmerited situation, he added, “Human persons are not born in a state of grace. And there is nothing we can do ourselves to earn grace. Rather, divine grace is favour, and it is freely bestowed on us.

“It is grace that renders the human person holy and favourable to God. So the first effect of grace is that it sanctifies. No one can be truly holy unless he is in a state of grace.”

Other highlights of the event were the launch of the church’s almanac and the cutting of the anniversary cake.

In attendance at the event were Chairman of Occasion, Patrick Udoh; Chief Launcher, Mr. Monday Nnah and General Overseer of Word of Power Ministry Int’l, Prophet Ini Udofia; among others.