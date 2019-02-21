Yakubu: 72m Nigerians Have Collected PVCs

*Says ‘I’m not under any pressure’

Chairman of the Indepsndent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said that 72.7 million Nigerians have collected their permanent voters card.

Disclosing this during his daily media briefing on Thursday in Abuja, Yakubu said this represents 86.3 per cent of the more than 84 million registered voters.

The INEC boss also said he was not contemplating resigning from office, noting that there is no reason for such.

Responding to a question on whether he was under pressure from government or the parties in his preparation for the upcoming elections, the INEC boss said he was not under prossure from any quarters.

On whether there could be another postponement, he said the commission did not envisage that there will be any postponement of the elections slated for this Saturday and the one scheduled for March 9.

