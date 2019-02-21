Results Sheet for Kwara Found in Abuja, Says REC

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC ) in charge of Kwara State, Mallam Garba Attahir Madami, Wednesday said the results sheet meant for the state for last Saturday’s postponed presidential and National Assembly elections was taken to the commission’ s office at the Federal capital Authority (FCT), Abuja.

Similarly, he said the one meant for Lagos State was mistakenly delivered in Kwara State.

“The result sheets for Kwara was found in our FCT office in Abuja and they are going to be sent today(yesterday). I will be here (CBN) till they bring it

“Also the results sheet of Lagos was found here. I have sent it back, that of Lagos was also found in Nasarawa .You can see the reason the election was postponed,” the REC said.

Madami made the disclosure in Ilorin, while addressing party agents at the commencement of distribution of sensitive elections materials from the Ilorin office of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) to local government areas.

He, however said the commission was expecting to take delivery of the result sheets to be used for rescheduled elections before the end of yesterday.

The REC said the commission has taken delivery of other materials needed for the rescheduled polls.

He said the commission began the movement of the election materials to various local government areas in the state to ensure that the materials go to the difficult terrain early enough.

“We are starting with the local government that are far way; we are moving our materials to Baruten, Kaiama, Patigi where there riverine communities,”he said.

Asked whether the materials are secured, Madami said armed security personnel were already at the centres to ensure safety of the materials and personnel.