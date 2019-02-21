Obaseki orders immediate payment of Edo workers’ February salary 

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday, ordered the immediate payment of February salary to workers in the state, ahead of the February 23 general elections.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, disclosed this in a statement in Benin City, Edo State capital.

Osagie said the governor’s decision to pay workers well ahead of the usual 26th day of the month, when salaries are usually paid in Edo State, was informed by the need to cushion the effect of the rescheduled elections and also provide support for those who will have to travel to their various voting centres to participate in the general elections holding on Saturday, February 23.

He said the governor was aware that the rescheduled polls disrupted a lot of plans of residents and may have left many stranded, noting, “This is why he has decided to pay them earlier than the 26th day of the month, which is the payday for government workers in the state. Among other things, this gesture will enable them to travel to their various local government areas and fully participate in the February 23 general elections.”

He added, “Edo workers will get their February salaries before the close of business today, Thursday, February 21, 2019. There is no denying that Governor Obaseki is committed to the welfare of workers in the state, and this amplifies this stance.”