Leadway Deepens Partnership with Lagos

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Nigeria Police and the Iponri Community in Lagos have commended the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of Leadway Assurance, especially in the area of its support for the state government on security.

Both the Executive Secretary/CEO of LSSTF, Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun and the traditional ruler of Iponri Community, Alhaji Jimoh Daramola, praised the insurance company at a recent ceremony to mark the donation of the new patrol van to the Iponri Police Division of the Nigeria Police Force, by the insurer, in partnership with the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) at Leadway Assurance Corporate office in Iponri Surulere.

Balogun said public security in the State has continued to improve owing to interventions by the state government and private sector support through the donation of equipment such as patrol vehicles, modern communication and IT gadgets.

He noted that LSSTF’s brief was to address the state’s peculiar security situation through the prompt provision of necessary professional and logistical support for the various security agencies in the state to operate seamlessly.

“As the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria, and indeed West Africa, Lagos has its peculiar security challenges. The expenditure required to surmount these challenges is beyond what the State government alone can shoulder. This is why the LSSTF continues to reach out to individual and corporate citizens in the state to assist. In this regard, Leadway has been a very consistent strategic partner to us and we thank them and other organisations for their support.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Baale of Iponri Community expressed appreciation to the Insurance company for its various initiatives and efforts to deepen development of the community. He said the community and Lagos State at large are blessed to have good corporate organisations like Leadway Assurance to partner with on developmental issues.

In her response, Leadway Assurance’s Executive Director, General Insurance, Ms. Adetola Adegbayi, said for a megacity like Lagos State with an estimated population of nearly 30 million, public security would normally pose a big challenge and thus concern for well-meaning residents, adding that there is need for increased stakeholder support for government in the maintenance of public security.

“For us at Leadway, owing to our commitment to the dictates of civic responsibility, we are very happy and always ready to partner with LSSTF and all the security agencies to envision and create a safe environment where social development can flourish.

“For over a decade, almost as long as its existence, Leadway has consistently supported the LSSTF. Apart from donations like the one we are doing today, we are also open to various other ways we can partner with the Police Force and other security agencies in the state and the country at large.”