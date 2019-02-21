In Last Minute Push, APC Woos Voters

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Album

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked voters to reelect President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday.

In what seemed like a last minute spirited effort to sway the electorate, the party said the president has delivered on his mandate.

In a statement issued Thursday evening by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, the party urged Nigerians to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the ballot.

It said the APC administration has made progress in several spheres that merited it to be returned to office.

“Today, the APC administration has degraded Boko Haram that had under the previous administration annexed and hoisted their flags in at least 28 local government areas in the northeast zone.

“We have also been surefooted in the fight against corruption, rebuilding our dilapidated infrastructure and diversifying our economy,” it said.

According to APC, “While the choices that have presented themselves before us in these elections are many, it offers the best credible alternative in terms of an incorruptible presidential candidate that can sustain the march towards a national rebirth.

“We therefore call on our country men and women to choose between moving forward to the Next Level of economic growth, shared prosperity, infrastructural development, and secure future, which the APC and President Buhari offer; or going backward to the era of looting and plundering of our commonwealth by a few elites.”

APC urged Nigerians to turn out en masse and use their votes to send a clear message to treasury looters who want to hijack presidential power by hook or crook.