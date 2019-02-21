I Go Dye Postpones Audition Dates for Delta Talent Show

As a result of the postponement of the presidential and national assembly elections to February 23, comedian Francis Agoda popularly known as I Go Dye has shifted the dates for his ongoing talent discovery show, Delta Talent and Brain.

The Asaba audition which was earlier scheduled for February 23 will now hold on February 28, while the grand finale is scheduled for March 5. Auditions at Agbor which is the second leg of the show will take place today, Thursday, February 21.

The first leg of the competition in Warri saw comedian Douglas Oghenekaro winning the top prize of N500,000.

Oghenekaro emerged out of over 5000 registered youths with PVC and National ID card who stormed Wellington Hotel, venue of the contest on February 13.

The initiative is part of the artiste’s Path of Honour (FAPOH) initiative called project SORT for which he is seeking to enliven the entertainment terrain in Delta State.

Popular music acts Faze, comedian Ghana Must Go, radio OAP Monique and music producer Nas. T were among the judges.

Oghenekaro will be joined by the first and second runners-up at the grand finale in Asaba, Delta State capital.