Election: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday, Excludes Banks

The Government has declared Friday Feb.22 as Work-Free Day to enable Nigerians prepare for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly Elections on Saturday.

Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), made the declaration in Abuja.

The Ministry of Interior in a statement on Wednesday night by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, however, excluded bankers and those offering essential services across the nation.

The Minister urged Nigerians to utilise the Work-Free Day to travel to their various polling centres to exercise their civic responsibility of voting for candidates of their choice.

Dambazau reassures Nigerians and international observers of the safety of lives and property during the elections as security agencies had been directed to remain vigilant and conduct themselves professionally throughout the exercise.(NAN)