Buhari to Make Another Pre-election Broadcast Friday

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will Friday broadcast to the nation at 7 am.

The broadcast will be repeated at 9 pm.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, enjoined all television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

The president had made a similar broadcast to the nation last week ahead of the February 16 presidential and National Assembly election, which was postponed by the Independent National Electoral Commission to February 23.