Saturday Your Day of Reckoning, Ajimobi Tells PDP

Oyo South senatorial district candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Abiola Ajimobi, has described coming Saturday as a day of reckoning for the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to reap its 16 years of misrule.

He, therefore, urged leaders and supporters of the APC to remain steadfast and faithful to the course of the ruling party by ensuring that they come out in large numbers to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari to consolidate on the gains of the past four years.

Addressing a stakeholders’ forum at the Western House, state Secretariat, yesterday, the governor warned against complacency, adding that the desperation of the opposition to upset the applecart was unimaginable.

Ajimobi, who attended the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC in Abuja, on Monday, said that the national leadership of the party had given the state executive committees the marching orders to go and re-energise the party’s campaigns.

The governor said the APC was at peace with itself at the national and state levels, judging by the huge turnout at its campaign rallies and the insistence of the electorate not to be swayed by the opposition’s empty rhetoric.

Ajimobi said, “the opposition had adopted all manners of subterfuge and empty rhetoric to mislead the people into supporting them without success. Our people have refused to buy into their deceits, hence their desperation and provocative statements.

“I want to appeal to you not let off your guard for a moment until victory is assured in all the elections. We should not be complacent, because the opposition is throwing everything into this election as if the world will end when, mark my word I did not say if, they lose.

“This Saturday is a day of reckoning for the PDP for its 16 years of misrule. After ruining our economy and creating many loopholes and leakages that has pauperised the people and enriched their friends they are now desperate to stage a comeback.

“The APC has invested in the people in the last four years at the national level and eight years at our state level. Abandoned infrastructure and projects have been revived, with many at different stages of completion.

“Saturday is around the corner. All APC leaders and members should go back to their various units and wards to solicit the continued support of the good people of Nigeria. That is the mandate from our meeting on Monday, in Abuja,” he added.