Polls: We Are Good to Go, INEC Chair Assures Nigerians

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it is ready to conduct the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, having completed 100 per cent reconfiguration of the Smart Card Readers (SCRs).

The Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this while addressing a press conference Wednesday to update the people on the preparedness of the commission.

According to him, “We have achieved 100 per cent configuration of the Smart Cards Readers. At this point we are good to go. Full deployment of electoral materials to 774 logical government areas will commenced today (Wednesday) and will be completed tomorrow. “

Yakubu noted that all other arrangements of personnel are on course.

