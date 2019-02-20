Firm Commences 2019 Graduate Trainee Programme

Axxela Limited, sub-Saharan Africa’s preferred fast-growing gas and power portfolio company has commenced its 2019 graduate trainee programme for graduates to join its vibrant workforce in delivering innovative solutions to its customers.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bolaji Osunsanya, “the exceptional quality of our personnel remains a valuable competitive edge, which we optimise through training and development. To build on this advantage and continue to provide inventive energy solutions for our customers, we are recruiting creative problem-solvers who can think strategically, collaborate effectively and implement efficiently.”

Speaking on the graduate trainee programme, the HR Manager, Ngozika Achebe said: “The graduate trainee programme continues to be a proven platform for talent acquisition and succession management in Axxela.

“Our people are the lifeblood of our business and so we seek to attract the best talents and invest in their careers to enable them positively impact our business value. We are targeting candidates who are exceptionally passionate about making a difference within the energy landscape.”

The programme is open to interested candidates age 25 or below, who have attained a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of second class upper in Engineering, Accounting, Business Administration or Economics. Candidates must have completed Nigeria’s one-year National Youth Service Corps programme with no more than three years of working experience as at the time of their application.

For more information on Axxela’s 2019 graduate trainee programme, interested candidates should visit Axxela.workforcegroup.com. The application is open from February 6 to 20, 2019.