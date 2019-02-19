Kashamu Pledges to Uplift Ogun Sports Facilities

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Buruji Kashamu, has promised to fix the state sporting facilities if he emerges the next governor of the state.

Kashamu’s promise is contained in his policy document entitled: ‘Taking Ogun State to Greater Heights: Road Map to Progress’.

According to a statement by the Kashamu/Abati Campaign Organisation, the governorship candidate said: “All our sporting facilities will be revitalised to encourage sporting facilities among our youths.

“Young people endowed in the areas of sports would be encouraged and supported.”

Kashamu spoke of his commi-tment to facilitating and hosting of local, national and international sporting events.

“We will work towards hosting national and international sporting events to deepen the skills and exposure of Ogun State athletes,” he added.