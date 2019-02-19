Kanu Laments Ajax’s Loss to Real Madrid in Amsterdam

Former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu has admitted he was sad to see one of his former clubs, Ajax Amsterdam of Holland lose at home against Real Madrid of Spain in the UEFA Champions League last Wednesday.

Although on current form, Los Blancos are rated way above Ajax, as the first and only club to win back-to-back UCL titles, ‘Papilo’ is reflecting on the Dutch club’s past glory.

Kanu recalled how he was part of the historic Ajax team that stopped Real Madrid en route to winning the European title back in 1995.

Led by Orange tactical legend, Louis Van Gaal, Kanu et al romped to the final and dispatched then defending champions, AC Milan, with Patrick Kluivert hitting target with five minutes of regulation time left to play.

With Kanu and fellow-Eagles star, George Finidi (Finito) in their squad, Ajax were untouchable, advancing through each round without losing a game, then stunned ‘mighty’ Milan.

Milan were fresh from destroying Johan Cruyff’s Barcelona, not once, but thrice: home, away, and on neutral ground, leaving no one in doubt about Ajax’s superiority; such that Kanu cannot do but wonder.

The two-time African Footballer of The Year (1996 and 1999) added that he felt great to be part of the legendary Ajax squad that ruled Europe, and wondered why club has struggled to regain their lost glory.

Papilo stated: “Ajax vs Real Madrid. Memories from Champions League @championsleague. Great to be part of this Legendary @ajax team at old Olympic stadium, Amsterdam.”