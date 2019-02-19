Enugu Clean Team Canvasses Support for Ugwuanyi’s Re-election

One thousand youths recruited by the Enugu State Government to clean up the state under the Enugu Clean Team Project on Tuesday, celebrated Mass for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s resounding victory at the polls and more successes in his endeavours.

The jubilant members of the team, who declared support for Gov. Ugwuanyi, presented their stance through the Clean Team Project’s coordinator, Rev. Fr. Michael Amobi Ogbu.

They informed the governor that they were impressed with his peace and good governance initiatives, unprecedented achievements in all spheres of development and relentless commitment to employment generation and human empowerment.

Speaking, Fr. Ogbu commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for fulfilling his earlier promise to double the number of the team with an additional 1000, stressing that “it is not easy to absorb 1000 people in our society”.

He disclosed that the exercise had recorded a huge success in the last eight months in terms of its noble objectives of achieving “a cleaner and healthier Enugu State” and “human empowerment”.

The cleric added that the people of Enugu State, irrespective of class and academic qualifications, have appreciated the good work of the team and shown great interest in the project, revealing that “more than 8000 applicants” have so far applied for the second batch of the recruitment exercise of 1000 members.

Fr. Ogbu thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for appointing him as coordinator of the project and “for giving me the liberty to employ those I feel will work with me for efficiency and effective service delivery”.

His words: “Your Excellency, we have prayed for you in this Mass. This 2019 election, we stand with Gburugburu. This is our own way of saying thank you to you”.