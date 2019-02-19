Edo govt slates schools’ resumption for Feb. 20, after mid-term break

The Edo State Government has announced that schools across the state are to resume on Wednesday, February 20, for the continuation of the second term academic session, after the mid-term break.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr. Mrs. R. E. Obahiagbon, the government said that the mid-term break for 2nd Term ends Tuesday, 19 February 2019.

According to her, “This is to inform the general public that the mid-term break for 2nd term (2018/2019 academic session) ends today, Tuesday, 19 February, 2019. Schools are expected to resume tomorrow Wednesday, 20 February, 2019.

“All schools are by this announcement advised to comply accordingly.”