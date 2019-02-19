Court Stops EFCC from Declaring Maina Wanted

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has stopped the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from declaring the chairman of defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, wanted.

In a judgment delivered yesterday, Justice Guwa Ogunbanjo, described the action of the anti-graft agency to declare Maina wanted as unlawful.

Maina had in a suit filed on September 5, 2018, prayed the court to determine whether the EFCC can lawfully exercise powers of declaring him as “wanted” on its official website or any other media platform, or by harassing him.

In addition, the former pension boss sought an order of perpetual injunction to restrain the commission from further harassing him or declaring him wanted in relation to the particulars and subject matter of this suit.

He prayed the court to order the EFCC, both jointly or severally, its staff, agents, privies, representatives, and any other person or related affiliates under whatever name or guise, to forthwith stay clear and remove his picture, name, references, addresses, details and other particulars from the wanted list published on the EFCC official website or any other related platform where ever it may be.

After counsels in the matter argued their briefs, Justice Ogunbanjo gave an order of perpetual injunction restraining EFCC and its affiliates or related bodies from further declaring Maina ‘wanted” in relation to subject matter of the suit.

He also ruled that the action of placing Maina as “wanted” was unlawful, as it was an infringement on his fundamental human rights.

The judge said it was done without an order of a court of competent jurisdiction, as stipulated by section 41 and 42 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.