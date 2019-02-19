Court Grants Adeyanju Bail after Two Months in Detention

The Kano State High Court yesterday granted bail to Deji Adeyanju, a political activist and convener of the group known as ‘Concerned Nigerians’.

Adeyanju has been in detention since he was re-arrested in November 2018.

He was granted a N500,000 bail. The court ordered him to produce two sureties and deposit his international passport.

Adeyanju was first arrested on November 28, on charges bordering on public incitement and criminal defamation, and has since then, faced three separate charges, securing bail in two of those charges.

He was released and subsequently rearrested same day for allegedly “promoting terrorism on social media”.

However, he was remanded in a Kano prison and charged for culpable homicide over an alleged murder case that occurred in 2005.

Justice Mohammed Haliru of the state high court, which heard the case, acquitted and discharged him and three others in 2009.

The failure of the police to arraign the activist for several weeks had fueled speculation that his detention was politically motivated, an allegation the police denied.