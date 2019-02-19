APC Not Ready to Hand over Power, Okupe Alleges

A former presidential spokesman and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Doyin Okupe, has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is determined to hold on to power at all costs.

Okupe made this statement yesterday in a programme monitored on Channels Television.

Reacting to the midnight postponement of the elections earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday February 16, he said, “APC is very unrelenting in its pursuit of power. The government has the capacity to overuse the power of federal government. This government may not ordinarily want to concede defeat. But by the time of approaching the elections, a political underdog like Atiku Abubakar has overtaken the king”.

Okupe described Atiku as a beetle that cannot be killed by the federal government, owing to his widespread acceptance and continuously rising popularity among Nigerians.

Okupe who is the Special Adviser on Media to Director General of Atiku Campaign Organisation, said he was in a position to know more than an average person having served in high positions of past governments.

He, however, acknowledged that the latest postponement was informed by sabotage.

He further said that INEC offices were burnt prior to the election, while planes carrying sensitive electoral materials were diverted.

According to Okupe, “You have an organisation like INEC with top people in top places serving different interests. We have read of a plane being diverted from Enugu to go and land in Port Harcourt. Where did such order come from? It is beyond the scope of an ordinary Nigerian to understand what really happened without a deep probe; we will just be wasting our time.”

The PDP chieftain also said he refused to share the sentiments of some people that Adams Oshiomhole was acting at the INEC office with the show he put up.

He added that the APC chairman may have been totally oblivious of what truly transpired because there are lots of power points and people in the current administration with strong influence on government and governance.