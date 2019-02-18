Sims Introduces New Air Conditioner

By Ugo Aliogo

Sims Nigeria Limited has introduced a brand new air conditioner known as ‘Burj Khalifa,’ which was produced by Royal, one of the global key players.

The air conditioner is in floor standing and window split categories.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lagos recently, the Executive Director Corporate, Sims Nigeria Limited, Fab Uzor said: “When you see something like this adorn your office, it gives some level of aesthetics. This is a new product that was recently brought into the market.

“It cannot be found anywhere in Nigeria except our showroom. The concern we have now is that what we have on ground, may not be able to meet the market demand.

“It took a lot of research to produce this device. The design of this product is unique that is one and it adds to the splendour of the environment.”

He also noted that the energy conservation of the new airconditioning system was 70 per cent, adding that it also comes with a green gas, which is an eco-friendly gas (410gas).

Furthermore, he stated that the product comes with a 10years warranty, saying, “before any producer gives you I year warranty on a product, it means the producer is sure of what he is selling to you.”

Uzor, explained that much efforts was been made in the area of research before the device was produced.

He stressed that the new air conditioning system was also subjected to rigorous tests to arrive at the standard.

According to him, “Within 30 seconds of powering this device, the temperature and the effect will be felt. That is the uniqueness of the product. We take a leadership position in the air conditioning market in Nigeria.

“Presently in the Nigeria market, there is no air conditioner like this and there is no air conditioner when powered on, cools the environment in 30 seconds. “Presently, the industry pick for air conditioner is 140 volts, this is 130 volts. It has the eco-friendly gas (410) which comes at a cost, but which will not apply at this point in time.”