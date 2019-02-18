Polls Postponement Another Opportunity for INEC to Enlist Rivers APC in Ballot, Says Chieftain

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has said that the postponement of the presidential and National Assembly elections nationwide should present the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) another opportunity to enlist the party on the ballot paper.

The party alleged that refusal to do so would only amount to “unholy alliance” between INEC and Governor Nyesom Wike to prevent the party from participating in the election.

The party’s Director of Strategic Communications for the governorship candidate in Rivers State Tonye Cole, Prince Tonye Princewill who made the allegation in a statement Sunday, reiterated his earlier position that if the Rivers State APC continues to be treated with disdain, elections will still not hold in the state.

“We have two Appeal Court orders and one Supreme Court judgment in our favour. But if you listen to the Wike paid media, you will think that we lost because money talks,” he stated.

Detailing steps taken so far for the APC to be relisted on the ballot, including the contempt of court proceedings served on INEC, he said: “I still see disaster come Saturday. Unless we’re on the ballot, the election won’t be smooth anywhere. The God of Rivers State wants justice and He will get it. We have not even had so much as an explanation from INEC.”

According to Princewill, “I had continued to maintain that Wike had since penetrated the judiciary, our security agencies and civil society with our money. Now it appears that the electoral umpire too is no longer immune to the Wike virus. All dealing with him, do need to be made aware, your temporary high will eventually be replaced by very permanent lows.”