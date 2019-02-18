No Elections in Rivers Without Our Candidates, APC Threatens

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign organisation in Rivers State has declared that there will be no elections if its candidates are not listed in the ballot in compliance with a Court of Appeal ruling for a stay of execution.

The party has also accused the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, of working with Governor Nyesom Wike to frustrate the party in the state.

Director of Strategic Communications in the Tonye Princewill Campaign Organisation, in a statement, said they have taken to be fairly relisted on the ballot papers, including the contempt of court proceedings served on INEC.

He vowed if they continue to treat APC in Rivers State with disdain, the election will still not hold.

“Even though the postponement of the elections did not come to me as a total surprise, I was still expecting the INEC chairman to stubbornly push on and try to force through the elections regardless. I still see disaster come Saturday.

“Unless we are on the ballot, the election won’t be smooth anywhere. The God of Rivers State wants justice and He will get it. We have not even had so much as an explanation from INEC.”

He said the INEC chairman who was once a subordinate to Wike when the governor was supervising Minister of Education under former President Goodluck Jonathan may have skeletons in his TETFUND years that Wike can expose.

“I had continued to maintain that Wike had since penetrated the judiciary, our security agencies and civil society with our money.

“Now it appears that the electoral umpire too is no longer immune to the Wike virus too.

“All dealing with him do need to be made aware, your temporary high will eventually be replaced by very permanent lows.

“I’ve seen people vomiting ill-gotten wealth to then return it to the treasury. I’ve seen men and women lose their jobs for Wike.

“It’s not a very pleasant sight. We have two appeal court orders and one Supreme Court judgement in our favour.

“But if you listen to the Wike paid media, you will think that we lost.”